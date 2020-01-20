FuzeX Achieves Market Cap of $357,991.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One FuzeX token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, Allbit and IDEX. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $357,991.00 and $363.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FuzeX has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.03463823 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00201821 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129276 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX’s launch date was January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Coinbe, HitBTC, CoinBene, Livecoin, IDEX, CPDAX, COSS, Token Store and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

