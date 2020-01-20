GAMB Reaches Market Capitalization of $514,942.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One GAMB token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. During the last week, GAMB has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $514,942.00 and $152,559.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.58 or 0.05621713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026237 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034076 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128277 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001277 BTC.

About GAMB

GMB is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

