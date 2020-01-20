Game.com Tops 1-Day Volume of $922,078.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 20th. Game.com has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $922,078.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Game.com has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Game.com token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HADAX, BitForex and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Game.com Profile

Game.com is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official website is game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Gate.io, Bibox and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

