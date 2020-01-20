Gamesys Group’s (GYS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Gamesys Group (LON:GYS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($17.23) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) price objective on shares of Gamesys Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Gamesys Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Get Gamesys Group alerts:

Shares of LON GYS opened at GBX 720 ($9.47) on Monday. Gamesys Group has a twelve month low of GBX 652 ($8.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 818 ($10.76). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 706.78.

In other news, insider Robeson Reeves acquired 34,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 713 ($9.38) per share, with a total value of £248,837 ($327,330.97).

Gamesys Group Company Profile

Gamesys Group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom, Sweden, Spain, and internationally. It offers bingo and casino games under the brands of Jackpotjoy, Virgin Games, Botemania, Vera&John, Heart Bingo, and Monopoly Casino. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Gamesys Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamesys Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.