Gaming Realms’ (GMR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Gaming Realms (LON:GMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:GMR opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.00. Gaming Realms has a 52-week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 11.10 ($0.15). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08.

In related news, insider Michael Buckley bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($131,544.33). Also, insider Mark Blandford bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £400,000 ($526,177.32).

Gaming Realms Company Profile

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Social Publishing, Licensing, Real Money Gaming, and Affiliate Marketing. The Social Publishing segment provides freemium games.

