GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Analysts expect GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) to post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. GasLog Partners LP Unit posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GasLog Partners LP Unit.

Get GasLog Partners LP Unit alerts:

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $96.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.30 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.63%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Fearnley Fonds lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. B. Riley upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of GLOP stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.91. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $23.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 4.5% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,281,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,308,000 after buying an additional 98,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 7.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 332,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after buying an additional 24,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.54% of the company’s stock.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.