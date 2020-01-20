GB Group’s (GBG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

GB Group (LON:GBG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 626 ($8.23) price target on shares of GB Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of GB Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 730 ($9.60) in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 657.80 ($8.65).

Get GB Group alerts:

Shares of GBG opened at GBX 694 ($9.13) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. GB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 411 ($5.41) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 746.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 620.51.

GB Group (LON:GBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 9 ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) by GBX 3.80 ($0.05). As a group, research analysts forecast that GB Group will post 1164.0000386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David John Wilson sold 280,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £1,993,374.70 ($2,622,171.40).

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fraud, Risk & Compliance and Customer & Location Intelligence. The company offers ID verification services, which helps in verifying identities remotely without the physical presentation of documentation for combat ID fraud, money laundering, and restricting access to under-age content, purchases, and gambling; and ID employ and comply that provides background checks through an online verification and authentication of individuals.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.