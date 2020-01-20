Gemini Dollar (GUSD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $41.25 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $41.25 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00011442 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DEx.top, HitBTC, Bibox and The Rock Trading.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.79 or 0.03480662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011525 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00201712 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00128801 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,119,248 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, DEx.top, Bibox and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.