Gems Hits Market Cap of $283,534.00 (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 20th. Gems has a total market cap of $283,534.00 and $2,007.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gems token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and Gate.io. During the last week, Gems has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03496287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00200175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gems

Gems was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,160,794,972 tokens. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official website for Gems is gems.org. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

Gems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

