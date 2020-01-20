GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 22.4% against the dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $721,657.00 and approximately $262.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00002619 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.68 or 0.00665198 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053072 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000910 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00073559 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010374 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007716 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

