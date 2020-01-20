Gifto Price Down 21.8% This Week (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, Bibox, Coinnest and Bithumb. Gifto has a total market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $658,856.00 worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.03550142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto was first traded on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Upbit, Bithumb, BiteBTC, Bittrex, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Allbit, Kyber Network, OKEx, CPDAX, Kryptono, Cobinhood, Bibox and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.