Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 55.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GAIN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,707. The firm has a market cap of $452.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $15.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 106.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

