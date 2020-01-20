Global Currency Reserve (GCR) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $4,319.00

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Global Currency Reserve has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $4,319.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Global Currency Reserve has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Currency Reserve alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022110 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006005 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 106,859,100 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is gcrcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Also Receive Award Points Equal to the Cash Back Reward Redeemable Exclusively At That Merchant Redeem Award Points for Additional Discounts and Fun Activities Be Rewarded for Your Loyalty “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Currency Reserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Currency Reserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.