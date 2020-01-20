GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $924.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $145,336.00 and $924.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,681.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.28 or 0.01938035 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.70 or 0.03979948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00666809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.64 or 0.00755635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00101813 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010270 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00027405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.35 or 0.00614160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,823,753 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.