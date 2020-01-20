Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Globant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Globant posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Globant will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $171.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.32 million. Globant had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

Shares of GLOB traded up $3.01 on Monday, hitting $119.67. 189,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,583. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.01. Globant has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $119.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Globant by 15.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Globant by 142.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

