Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Glu Mobile’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Glu Mobile posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glu Mobile will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Glu Mobile.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLUU. Stephens cut Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

In other Glu Mobile news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Raging Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth $2,562,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth $508,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the third quarter worth $43,000. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLUU traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,929,112. Glu Mobile has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $899.50 million, a P/E ratio of -308.50, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

