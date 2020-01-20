GoByte Price Down 31.2% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. GoByte has a total market cap of $318,565.00 and approximately $8,004.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000105 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,756,681 coins. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

