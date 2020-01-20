Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gocompare.Com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

Get Gocompare.Com Group alerts:

Shares of GOCO opened at GBX 100.60 ($1.32) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 101.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 91.40. The company has a market capitalization of $419.77 million and a P/E ratio of 21.40. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42).

In other Gocompare.Com Group news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 84,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £84,322 ($110,920.81).

Gocompare.Com Group Company Profile

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Gocompare.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gocompare.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.