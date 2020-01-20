Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.44. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $74.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.47 million. Golar LNG Partners had a negative net margin of 10.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GMLP shares. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMLP stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $8.59. 182,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,540. The firm has a market cap of $595.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.97. Golar LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.