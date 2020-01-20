GoldBlocks (GB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10.00

GoldBlocks (CURRENCY:GB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. GoldBlocks has a total market capitalization of $36,444.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of GoldBlocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldBlocks coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Livecoin. In the last seven days, GoldBlocks has traded 12.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.01290431 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00031986 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000184 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000801 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GoldBlocks Coin Profile

GB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. GoldBlocks’ total supply is 15,563,873 coins. GoldBlocks’ official Twitter account is @goldblockscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldBlocks’ official website is goldblocks.eu.

GoldBlocks Coin Trading

GoldBlocks can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bleutrade, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldBlocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldBlocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldBlocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

