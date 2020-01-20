GoldFund (GFUN) Market Cap Achieves $160,982.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $160,982.00 and approximately $1,562.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

999 (999) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038559 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006089 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000376 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000154 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,545,353 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, Coinhub and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.