Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €50.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective from Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €59.63 ($69.33).

KGX opened at €62.82 ($73.05) on Monday. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.70.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

