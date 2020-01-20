Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €34.00 Price Target

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) target price by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.80 ($28.84) target price on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.60 ($40.23) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Independent Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €29.60 ($34.42).

Get RWE alerts:

Shares of RWE stock opened at €30.91 ($35.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €27.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €26.14. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

RWE Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.