Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target to GBX 6,100

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 6,300 ($82.87) to GBX 6,100 ($80.24) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.61) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,651.18 ($87.49).

Shares of RB stock opened at GBX 6,113 ($80.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6,096.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,168.30. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,744 ($88.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion and a PE ratio of 30.69.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Warren Tucker bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5,810 ($76.43) per share, for a total transaction of £33,698 ($44,327.81).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

