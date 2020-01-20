Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Neutral

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of WPP stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, hitting $66.40. 116,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,153. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.02. WPP has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in WPP in the third quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 354.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WPP during the third quarter worth $63,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in WPP by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

