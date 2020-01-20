Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€86.40” Price Target for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) received a €86.40 ($100.47) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €80.94 ($94.12).

Get Stroeer SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of SAX stock opened at €73.40 ($85.35) on Monday. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €42.66 ($49.60) and a 52-week high of €75.75 ($88.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion and a PE ratio of -284.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of €70.08.

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.