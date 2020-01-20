GoldMint (MNTP) Hits Market Capitalization of $211,551.00

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. GoldMint has a market cap of $211,551.00 and $4,408.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03496287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011539 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00200175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00129578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GoldMint Profile

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.