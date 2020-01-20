Graft (GRFT) Market Cap Hits $205,756.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. Graft has a market capitalization of $205,756.00 and $1,362.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.83 or 0.00759037 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004943 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001390 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001747 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.