Graphcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.00 (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the dollar. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graphcoin alerts:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004497 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00040019 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graphcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graphcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.