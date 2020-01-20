Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Guidewire Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.09. Guidewire Software posted earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Guidewire Software.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Guidewire Software to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.83.

In related news, CFO Curtis Smith sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $465,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,070.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.69, for a total value of $360,221.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,702.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,959 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,671. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 318.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 218,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $113.02. The company had a trading volume of 437,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,910. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11,302,000.00, a PEG ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and a 200-day moving average of $107.02. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $83.30 and a 12 month high of $123.60.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

