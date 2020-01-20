GVC (LON:GVC) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

GVC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GVC. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on GVC in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 1,060 ($13.94) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GVC in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.68) target price on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on GVC from GBX 913 ($12.01) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on GVC in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,075 ($14.14) target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,053.83 ($13.86).

GVC opened at GBX 918.80 ($12.09) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 882.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 756.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.93. GVC has a one year low of GBX 504 ($6.63) and a one year high of GBX 956.80 ($12.59).

In related news, insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 794 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £103,220 ($135,780.06).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

