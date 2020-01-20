GXChain Price Up 6.4% Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00004783 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, BigONE, DragonEX and OTCBTC. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 6.4% against the dollar. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $27.02 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00017973 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,898,145 coins and its circulating supply is 65,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GXChain Coin Trading

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Huobi, DragonEX, Gate.io, Binance, Bit-Z, BigONE and OTCBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

