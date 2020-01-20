GYM Group (LON:GYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

GYM Group (LON:GYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GYM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price on shares of GYM Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GYM Group from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 340 ($4.47) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 343 ($4.51).

GYM Group stock opened at GBX 309 ($4.06) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 283.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.34 million and a PE ratio of 48.28. GYM Group has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 307 ($4.04).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

