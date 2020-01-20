Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.48. Hallmark Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Hallmark Financial Services had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $117.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.45 million.

HALL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

HALL traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.76. 63,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,709. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 87.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the third quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 104.6% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. 65.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

