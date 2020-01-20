HBZ coin (HBZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19,612.00

HBZ coin (CURRENCY:HBZ) traded down 16.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. HBZ coin has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $19,612.00 worth of HBZ coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HBZ coin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One HBZ coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, Bitlish, HitBTC and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036052 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.60 or 0.05413537 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00026043 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00034094 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00127428 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001273 BTC.

HBZ coin Profile

HBZ is a token. It launched on February 15th, 2018. HBZ coin’s total supply is 1,005,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 978,845,690 tokens. HBZ coin’s official message board is medium.com/@HBZCoinOfficial. HBZ coin’s official website is www.hbzcoin.com/#. HBZ coin’s official Twitter account is @HbZcoin. The Reddit community for HBZ coin is /r/HelbizOfficial.

According to CryptoCompare,

“A Mobility Ecosystem set to reshape how we get from A to B.” HBZ is a cryptocurrency and blockchain based transportation ecosystem to seamlessly offer transportation globally from scooters and cars to tolls and international flights through a partner network with ease, full transparency while users maintain full ownership of their personal data.

HBZ’s sophisticated SDK allows any 3rd party to integrate and allow its users to acquire and spend HBZ inside their own application with ease.

Currently, HBZ is active and usable directly within the Helbiz app.

“

HBZ coin Token Trading

HBZ coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Exmo, Mercatox and Bitlish. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HBZ coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HBZ coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HBZ coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

