Head-To-Head Survey: PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) versus Infinity Energy Resources (NYSE:IFNY)

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) and Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ and Infinity Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Infinity Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 67.88%. Given PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ is more favorable than Infinity Energy Resources.

Profitability

This table compares PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ and Infinity Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ -20.69% -42.51% -17.09% Infinity Energy Resources N/A -13.46% 5,982.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.3% of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Infinity Energy Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ and Infinity Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ $480.82 million 0.56 -$165.70 million N/A N/A Infinity Energy Resources N/A N/A -$290,000.00 N/A N/A

Infinity Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $.

Summary

Infinity Energy Resources beats PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas. This business line also provides project related services, such as engineering, procurement, project management, and commissioning of customer-owned drilling facility projects; drill wells and manages the logistical and technological challenges of operating in remote, harsh, and ecologically sensitive areas. The Rental Tools Services business line offers rental equipment, such as standard and heavy-weight drill pipes, tubing, drill collars, and others; pressure control equipment, including blow-out preventers; well construction services, such as tubular running services and downhole tools; well intervention services comprising whipstock, fishing products, and related services; and inspection and machine shop support services for exploration and production companies, drilling contractors, and service companies on land and offshore. The company serves independent and national oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and integrated service providers in the United States, Russia and other Commonwealth of Independent States countries, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other countries. Parker Drilling Company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Infinity Energy Resources

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc., an independent energy company, focuses on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. It holds 100% interests in the Perlas Block, which covers an area of approximately 560,000 acres/2,268 kilometers; and the Tyra Block that covers an area of 826,000 acres/3,342 kilometers located in shallow waters offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Overland Park, Kansas.

