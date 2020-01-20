Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0106

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and HitBTC. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $21.32 million and approximately $524,954.00 worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.03334345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000723 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127890 BTC.

999 (999) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036036 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,008,421,512 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph.

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

