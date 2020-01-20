HedgeTrade (HEDG) Market Capitalization Tops $686.18 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. One HedgeTrade token can now be purchased for $2.38 or 0.00027400 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $686.18 million and $808,210.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007153 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004010 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026178 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000707 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043924 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,114,855 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev.

HedgeTrade Token Trading

HedgeTrade can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

