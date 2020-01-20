Hellenic Coin Market Cap Reaches $138,970.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $138,970.00 and $1,775.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00666261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007749 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00033824 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,499,904 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

