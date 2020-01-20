HempCoin Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HempCoin has a market cap of $208,379.00 and approximately $462.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 31.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00052481 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073189 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,772.86 or 1.00965793 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00040855 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin's total supply is 254,542,201 coins and its circulating supply is 254,407,051 coins. HempCoin's official website is hempcoin.org. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HempCoin

HempCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

