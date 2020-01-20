Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Given New GBX 360 Price Target at Peel Hunt

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at GBX 325 ($4.28) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 305 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 261.22. Henry Boot has a one year low of GBX 228.16 ($3.00) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.47). The firm has a market cap of $432.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Henry Boot Company Profile

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

