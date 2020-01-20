HEROcoin (PLAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,951.00

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 20th. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $258,458.00 and approximately $6,951.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEROcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.03550142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00200562 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00031072 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129857 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,608,966 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

