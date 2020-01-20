Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Receives “Equal weight” Rating from Barclays

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HIK. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hikma Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,806.67 ($23.77).

Shares of LON:HIK opened at GBX 1,944.50 ($25.58) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 1,491.50 ($19.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,212 ($29.10). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,948.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,942.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

