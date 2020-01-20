Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 286.25 ($3.77).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

Shares of BOWL stock opened at GBX 305 ($4.01) on Monday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12-month low of GBX 205 ($2.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 314 ($4.13). The firm has a market capitalization of $458.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 269.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 236.44.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns purchased 18,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, with a total value of £52,555.44 ($69,133.70).

Hollywood Bowl Group Company Profile

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.