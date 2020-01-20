Horizen Trading Up 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. In the last week, Horizen has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $10.78 or 0.00124657 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, COSS, BiteBTC and Bittrex. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $88.81 million and $1.53 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00574054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00122426 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000823 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000331 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,240,013 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, BiteBTC, COSS, DragonEX, Graviex and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

