Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a research note on Friday.

Shares of LON:HSW opened at GBX 148.82 ($1.96) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 138.46. Hostelworld Group has a 12 month low of GBX 105 ($1.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 251.50 ($3.31).

Hostelworld Group Company Profile

Hostelworld Group Plc operates an online hostel-booking platform worldwide. The company provides software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld flagship brand, as well as under the Hostelbookers and Hostels.com brands.

