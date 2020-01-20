Hubii Network One Day Volume Reaches $103.00 (HBT)

Hubii Network (CURRENCY:HBT) traded 38.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Hubii Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0980 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Hubii Network has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $103.00 worth of Hubii Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hubii Network has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.58 or 0.03157701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00197745 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00127414 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hubii Network

Hubii Network was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Hubii Network’s total supply is 31,801,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,485,602 tokens. The Reddit community for Hubii Network is /r/hubiinetwork. The official message board for Hubii Network is medium.com/@jacobotoll. The official website for Hubii Network is www.hubii.network. Hubii Network’s official Twitter account is @hubiinetwork.

Hubii Network Token Trading

Hubii Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hubii Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hubii Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hubii Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

