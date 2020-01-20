Huobi Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $130.30 Million (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for about $3.19 or 0.00036741 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $753.69 million and approximately $130.30 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.05457282 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026267 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034165 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128101 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001259 BTC.

GlitzKoin (GTN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,468,066 tokens. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, DDEX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.