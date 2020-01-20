Hush (HUSH) Price Reaches $0.0438 on Top Exchanges

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Hush has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hush has a total market cap of $359,103.00 and approximately $288.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000505 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Coinroom and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00633439 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00129156 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127192 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001303 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000306 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,191,343 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.