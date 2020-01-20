Hydro Protocol (HOT) Price Down 7% This Week

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, HADAX, Ethfinex and DDEX. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $10,395.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $480.15 or 0.05533788 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026225 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034161 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127232 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001261 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

HOT is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol.

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OKEx, Bancor Network, HADAX, Ethfinex and Bgogo. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

